Professional Planning Has $997,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Professional Planning boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.