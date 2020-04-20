Professional Planning Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Professional Planning cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,959,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

