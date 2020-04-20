Professional Planning Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Professional Planning decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,358,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

