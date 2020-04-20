Professional Planning Acquires 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Professional Planning boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.7% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $313.38. 1,756,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $300.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.