Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Polymetal International to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.57 ($19.58).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.