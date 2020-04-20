PIBBLE (PIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,578.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $953,476.65 and $68,578.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.02706565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00222081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

