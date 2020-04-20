Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 19,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

