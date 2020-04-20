Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. 1,986,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
