Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. 1,986,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

