Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. 13,663,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.