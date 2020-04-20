Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PFIS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,264. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,500 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 1,500 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.16 per share, with a total value of $61,740.00. Insiders have bought 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $265,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

