Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEBO opened at $22.23 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

