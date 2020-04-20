Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,058.50 ($13.92).
WKP stock opened at GBX 774 ($10.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.64.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
