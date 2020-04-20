Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,058.50 ($13.92).

WKP stock opened at GBX 774 ($10.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.64.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total value of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

