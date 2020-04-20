Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank raised Informa to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Informa to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital cut Informa to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.73 ($9.56).

LON:INF opened at GBX 457.50 ($6.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 726.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

