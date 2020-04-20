Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Commerzbank reduced their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RHI Magnesita presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,178.98 ($28.66) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,278.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.23.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,090 ($27.49) per share, with a total value of £9,927.50 ($13,059.06).

RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

