Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 251.85 ($3.31) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.77.

In other news, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Also, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,919.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

