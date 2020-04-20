Peel Hunt Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 144 ($1.89).

Shares of LON:GTE opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,270.50 ($1,671.27). Also, insider David P. Smith acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £22,100 ($29,071.30).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.