Peel Hunt Cuts Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABC. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.60) on Friday. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,130.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

