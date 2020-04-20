Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 625 ($8.22).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 619.45 ($8.15).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 496.70 ($6.53) on Thursday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 523.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 611.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

