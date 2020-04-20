PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus Westaim (NASDAQ:WEDXF) Critical Comparison

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -224.37% Westaim N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.73 million N/A N/A Westaim $9.17 million 18.43 $8.52 million N/A N/A

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Risk and Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats PAVmed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

