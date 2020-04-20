Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 537 ($7.06).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Investec cut Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 322.80 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 228,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.27. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $825.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

