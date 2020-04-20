Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) were down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 99,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.