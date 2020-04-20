Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. 6,120,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.