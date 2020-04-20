Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.3% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 11.8% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 242,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 869,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

