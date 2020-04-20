OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:OMF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

