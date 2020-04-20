On The Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTB. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

OTB stock opened at GBX 289.49 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.41 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 386.98.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

