Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

