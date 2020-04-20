Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Okta alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.37.

Okta stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 250,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,863. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,340. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.