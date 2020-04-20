Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€7.70” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.41 ($10.94).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

