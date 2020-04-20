Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.17 ($3.69).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

