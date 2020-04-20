Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OCSI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.82. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares in the company, valued at $385,580.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $219,105 and have sold 17,694 shares valued at $147,819. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Howard Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

