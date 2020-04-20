NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVDA stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.62. 7,675,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

