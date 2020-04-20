Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Boosted by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.0% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 452,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.72. 102,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,140. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

