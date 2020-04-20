Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. 1,721,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,811. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.