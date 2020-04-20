Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

FDX traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,805. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

