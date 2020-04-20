Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 3,441,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

