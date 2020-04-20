Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,591. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.88. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $329.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,051. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.76.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

