Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $4,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 127,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,943. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.