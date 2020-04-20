Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.00. 4,875,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

