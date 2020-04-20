Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

