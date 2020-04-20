Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.82. 104,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,790. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

