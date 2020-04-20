Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.97. 1,525,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

