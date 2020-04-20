Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

