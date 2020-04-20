Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

HSY traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 760,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,369. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

