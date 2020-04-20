Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 55,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $4,296,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,466. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $124.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

