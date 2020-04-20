Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. 8,077,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856,261. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

