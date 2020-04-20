Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.16. The company had a trading volume of 510,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,408. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

