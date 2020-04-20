Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Xilinx by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,713 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 19,579.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 397,526 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,983,000 after buying an additional 395,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX remained flat at $$89.00 on Monday. 1,936,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

