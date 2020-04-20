Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

WTRG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 375,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,404. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

