Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 129,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18.8% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.2% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 319,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,799. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.