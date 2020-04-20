Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,696,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 836,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.